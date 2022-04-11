Pakistan’s UN Abstention on Russia: Imran’s Parting Gift to Putin?

In the early hours of 10 April, the Pakistan National Assembly ousted Imran Khan from the office of Prime Minister; 174 members voted for a no-confidence motion against his government in a House of 342. For almost two weeks prior to the denouement, Khan based his defence against the move on sheer anti-Americanism. At the same time, he and his ministers attempted to cushion their rabble-rousing by claims that they wanted good relations with the United States, but that got drowned in their anti-American rhetoric.

Through this period of intense political drama in Islamabad, the country’s powerful establishment also sought to underline the importance of the US relationship. Speaking at the Islamabad Security Dialogue, Army Chief General Qamar Bajwa said recently, “We share a long history of excellent and strategic relationship which remains our largest export market.” Further, to substantiate this point, Pakistan took a neutral position during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) vote on the US-inspired move to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and to suspend it from the UN Human Rights Council.