Russia-Ukraine War: Why Imran Khan’s Moscow Visit Is a Political Disaster

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme has been suspended for a year, and the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has not yet moved Pakistan out of the grey list into the white. India and Modi have repeatedly added insult to injury by not responding to Pakistan’s pleas for a thaw in diplomatic relations, though it has carried on back-channel talks between intelligence agencies of the two countries, which resulted in a ceasefire at the Line of Control (LoC). Pakistan’s barely hidden glee at the fall of Kabul put the final seal on its status as a pariah state.

Therefore, it is understandable that Imran Khan would look elsewhere to try and bolster his position, or improve his bargaining position with the West on the one hand and with the opposition and the military at home.