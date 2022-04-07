Pak Crisis: Why Imran’s Anti-America Tirades Are an Embarrassment for Army

Pakistan’s power structure, which in public knowledge has been long dictated by the three A’s, Allah, Army, and America, found itself on the centrestage following the dissolution of the National Assembly (NA) and the dismissal of the opposition-led no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan on 3 April. In consistency with Khan’s populist, anti-US rhetoric, the motion was revoked by the Deputy Speaker under Article 5, citing disloyalty to the state possibly by opponent lawmakers seeking the removal of the premier through alleged “foreign funding”. The President further dissolved the NA and called for early elections, which are required to be held within 90 days.

Setting the scene for the country’s first foreign policy-driven elections, hours prior to the no-confidence motion, Khan brandished an uncorroborated letter in a rally citing “blatant interference in domestic politics by the United States”, to counter the parliamentary opposition-led no-confidence motion against him. The allegation has been categorically denied by Washington.