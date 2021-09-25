Bishan Being India: Journey of a Cricketer Contiguous With India's Own

Bedi recounted last year on independence day about his decision to determinedly stay and build his home in India in 1984, despite the mayhem and ‘sage advice’ urging him to leave India.

It came about after a meeting with an unnamed well-placed bureaucrat in Rashtrapati Bhawan, as violence was engulfing Sikh homes.

Bedi was hoping for some support when he went to ask this powerful officer if he should sell his land and move back to his hometown Amritsar, versus the other option, which was “to leave the country”.