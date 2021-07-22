Is PM Narendra Modi on a Weaker Footing in Parliament's Monsoon Session?

The Modi 2.0 government’s third monsoon session is turning out to be radically different from the first two. In 2019 and 2020, after storming back to power with a bigger majority, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was at the top of his game as he rode roughshod over a dispirited opposition to ram through core Hindutva agenda items and controversial reforms.

It may just be a coincidence but it is interesting that he used two consecutive monsoon sessions for a muscular show of strength that resulted in the revocation of Article 370, the downgrading of Jammu and Kashmir into a union territory after slicing off Ladakh, the banning of triple talaq and the passage of contentious agricultural and labour laws without debate. The opposition was left shellshocked.

The tables have turned this year. It’s the Modi government that’s caught in the monsoon storm with a rejuvenated opposition on the rampage from the very first day when it did not allow the Prime Minister to introduce his newly inducted ministers.