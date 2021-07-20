PM Modi Urges MPs to Counter 'Lies Spread By Oppn' on COVID Situation
PM Modi adressed BJP MPs at the parliamentary party meeting held on Tuesday, 20 July.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held its parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday, 20 July, before the commencement of proceedings on the second day of the Monsoon Session.
Saying that a deliberate attempt to create a negative atmosphere was being made, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “It (Congress) has not been able to come out of the coma, that we have come this far. Congress' behaviour is unfortunate, they are not able to digest the fact that we have reached this far and that there is no shortage of vaccine. Even in Delhi, 20 percent of the frontline workers have not been vaccinated", Hindustan Times reported.
All MPs of the party including PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the meeting.
Amid uproar over the inflation, COVID, fuel price, and the Pegasus ‘Snoopgate’, Rajya Sabha witnessed three adjournments on the first day of the Monsoon Session on Monday, 19 July, before it was adjourned for the day. Lok Sabha was also adjourned twice on Monday before being adjourned for the day.
PM Modi urged BJP MPs to counter the lies being spread by the Opposition about the COVID situation in the country. Since the second wave, the government has been under attack and has been accused of mishandling the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Monday, Modi was also prevented from introducing his newly-appointed ministers in Parliament, after which he accused the Opposition of being unable to “digest” the fact that “a large number of new ministers are women, Dalits, tribals and those from Other Backward Classes”.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times)
