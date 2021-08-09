India & Iran Are Coming Close Again Due To The Afghan Crisis

Are India and Iran seeking to reboot ties? It certainly seems so, as External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar travelled to Tehran twice within a span of a month. The first time he travelled, en route to Moscow, he was the first foreign leader to call on Iran’s President-elect Ebrahim Raisi. They discussed India-Iran ties and Jaishankar was invited to attend Raisi's swearing-in ceremony that took place on August 6, and which Jaishankar duly attended.

At the meeting, Jaishankar handed over a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Raisi, who is said to be a protege of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, is widely believed to be close to him and a hardliner. His election comes against the backdrop of a struggling Iranian economy and a potential revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan Of Action (JCPOA) by the current Joe Biden administration in the United States. Former President Donald Trump had pulled out of the JCPOA, which had been hammered out by the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council and Germany and Iran in 2015.