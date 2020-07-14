India Left Out of Chabahar: Iran’s Ties With China Should Worry Us

In reversing President Barack Obama’s carefully constructed approach to Iran, President Donald Trump has driven it into a corner. Trump abandoned the US-Iran nuclear deal in 2018. The premise of the deal was that Iran would essentially give up uranium enrichment. In return, UN and US sanctions would be initially diluted, and finally lifted. After the deal was signed in 2015, sanctions began to be lifted.

Consequently, the Iranian economy and financial situation improved. With this, Iran quickly made strong moves in the region – stretching from Yemen to Syria to Iraq – through consolidating Shia-dominated governments, groups and forces.

This represented a challenge to Sunni Arab states such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as well as Israel. These countries had done all they could to prevent the US-Iran nuclear deal, but had failed to convince Obama from moving ahead.

Trump, as presidential candidate, was a critic of the deal. He favoured a reliance on America’s traditional West Asia policy with its three elements: support of Israel, strong relations with the Sunni Arab states, and working towards a regime change in Iran.