Ultraconservative Cleric Ebrahim Raisi Named Iran’s Next President

Dubbed ‘ultraconservative’, Ebrahim Raisi, the incumbent Chief Justice of Iran, won the country's presidential election by a landslide, according to preliminary results released on Saturday, 19 June, by the country’s Interior Ministry.

Deputy Interior Minister Jamal Orf said 28.6 million Iranians participated in Friday's election, and with around 90 percent of the votes counted so far, Raisi has garnered over 17.8 million ballots, reported IANS, quoting local television sources.