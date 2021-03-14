Are Gupkar Alliance’s Days Numbered After NC-PDP Rift Widens?

Three months on, the PAGD suffered its first jolt as a key member, Sajad Gani Lone, left the alliance. He cited the fielding of proxy candidates by the constituent parties of the PAGD against the officially mandated candidates of the alliance as decided during the December District Development Council (DDC) elections. He called these actions "a breach of trust.”

Lone was a front-runner of the PAGD idea and his sudden exit has left a void. The alliance has since seemed shaky, its remaining members in an uneasy accord: they have avoided putting up a united front in public. The alliance has also not met since December’s DDC elections. It has issued no official statement about new configuration, nor have its leaders, including its president Dr Farooq Abdullah talked on behalf of the alliance.

Strangely, the alliance didn't even celebrate its win in the DDC polls. Its candidates won 110 seats, two-third of them in Kashmir Valley. It also watched impassively as its candidates – some of them belonging to constituent parties – switched sides and joined Apni Party which now heads three of the ten DDCs in the Valley despite winning only ten seats. This is because the central anti-defection law is not applicable to local government bodies like District Development Councils.