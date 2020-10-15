What Defiant Mehbooba Mufti’s Release Means for Gupkar Alliance

Two days earlier, the revocation of the Public Safety Act against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti, and her subsequent release from house detention, had set the ball rolling for the resumption of political process in Kashmir around the ‘Gupkar Declaration’ whose signatories include two national and four regional parties termed ‘Kashmir’s G6’.

After her arrest on 4 August 2019, Mehbooba was booked under section 107 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. Six months later, she was slapped with Public Safety Act which was extended by three more months recently.

Mehbooba, who was the last chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir before the state was downgraded and bifurcated into two Union Territories by the central government last year, spent one year, two months and ten days in three different jails of Srinagar.

Senior PDP leaders had petitioned the UT government to give them permission for meeting her. In the last leg of her detention, she was confined to her Fairview residence in Srinagar’s upscale Gupkar locality where only her immediate family members were allowed.

Immediately after her release, Mehbooba released an audio message on Twitter, vowing to “take back” from New Delhi what was “unconstitutionally and undemocratically” snatched from Kashmir, in a reference to the abrogation of the Article 370 which she termed as a “black day”.