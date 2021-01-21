Sajad Lone Quits Gupkar Alliance: Is This The ‘Full’ Story?

Even in PC’s pocket borough, Kupwara, insiders say that Lone can only depend on the loyalty of three of the six councillors who won as his party’s candidates. That left him on a weak wicket while negotiating with the National Conference.

Those who have been following the negotiations say that NC wanted one of its four winners to be the council chairperson. The support of just three from the PC would have sufficed for the NC.

The NC’s argument apparently was that it ceded many of the constituencies to the PC, which it might have fought and won if it had contested separately.

On the other hand, the Ansari faction wanted one of its loyalists to be the district chairperson.