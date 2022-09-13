Can Indian Govt Decide, Once and For All, How It Wants to Deal with History?

I find this selective obsession with the past a bit irritating. Even though, we got rid of colonialism in 1947 after decades of anti-imperial struggle, most remnants of the colonial era were dispensed with, and rightly so.

But, I must say that in the context of Queen Elizabeth’s passing we officially declared 11 September as the day of mourning, we left behind our obsession for a change. However, we also know that she always remained indifferent to the demands of apology on colonial atrocities. We do hear voices of discomfort from several African countries, they still do not want to overlook the repression of the colonial past.

However, the recent Central Vista project rekindled our selective engagement, yet again. One of the key roads that began from the Rashtrapati Bhavan- Rajpath was known as Kingsway during the colonial times whereas the Queensway got later renamed as Janpath. Here, the word 'Raj' was used for governance as the road began from the Rashtrapati Bhavan, flanked by the North and South Blocks of the Secretariat Building and not really to indicate the British Raj.

However, we saw loud and misplaced claims that renaming it as 'Kartavya Path' is a break from the colonial past. Actually, we should have begun the project with an alternative for Central Vista itself, maybe from Sanskrit or from any other Indian language.