Central Vista Avenue: What’s New on Redeveloped Rajpath?
The avenue, redeveloped at a cost of Rs 477 crore will be inaugurated on 8 September.
With 106 toilets, 16 permanent bridges and 140 new trees, the redeveloped Central Vista Avenue in Delhi is set to be inaugurated on 8 September, Thursday.
The avenue, redeveloped at a cost of Rs 477 crore, will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and the Rajpath has been renamed ‘Kartavya Path.’
The redevelopment of Central Vista Avenue, which extends from the Rashtrapati Bhawan to the India Gate, is part of the larger Central Vista project which envisages a new triangular Parliament building and the rebuilding of the Central Secretariat and other government offices.
The stretch, which is one of the most popular sites among tourists and holds nostalgic value for Delhiites, had been closed off to the public since construction began in February 2019.
Redeveloped by HCP Design, Planning and Management Pvt Ltd, the stretch is touted as more pedestrian-friendly and spacious than before.
While at first glance, one would notice bridges over canals and benches at regular intervals, sources tell The Quint what else is new on the Central Vista stretch.
With around 16.5 km of new paved walkways added in total, the stretch is supposed to be more pedestrian-friendly, as well as disabled-friendly. The walkways use red granite stones, which have replaced bajree (gravel-like) sand.
These walkways can be seen in the form of sidewalks, walkways across the canals, across the lawns and a circuit of walkways in the area near the India Gate. The walkways, lawns, and parking spaces will be accessible to people with disabilities. The underground amenity blocks and underpasses are made accessible with ramps.
According to sources, the stretch now comprises 106 toilets, which were not there earlier. Of the 106 toilets, there are 64 female toilets, 32 male toilets and 10 accessible toilets across eight amenity blocks. There are 98 urinals. Drinking water facilities will also be available on all the blocks.
The historic light poles at Rajpath have been refurbished, reinstalled, upgraded with the necessary services and technologies.
Over 900 light poles have been added at the Rajpath, along the rows of trees, canals, in the parking area and near India Gate.
Approximately 74,900 square kilometers of canals have been refurbished to prevent seepage. At least 16 permanent bridges make the canals more accessible to the public and a parking area has been created.
Around 101 acres of the lawn have been refurbished, with different species of grass. The lawns have slopes and drain channels that are supposed to prevent damage through pooling of water.
The area, home to several heritage trees – many of which were jamun trees – has 140 new trees. The trees that were uprooted during renovation work were transplanted elsewhere.
The infrastructure arrangements for Republic Day which would take months to install, and dismantle, thereby causing damage, will not be required as the arrangements have been integrated into the avenue. Infrastructure including stormwater pipes, power cables, and transmission cables have been consolidated in underground trenches, while light poles have been retrofitted with the necessary technology.
