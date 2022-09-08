PM Modi To Unveil Netaji Statue Today, Bose Family Not Attending: What To Know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Kartavya Path – a refurbished stretch from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, previously known as Rajpath – in New Delhi on Thursday, 8 September.

The inauguration ceremony will begin at 7 pm and will be attended by 1,500 guests followed by a cultural event, including a drone show on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s life.

The PM will also unveil a 28-foot statue of Netaji at India Gate, which was carved out of a 280-tonne solid block of granite by a team of sculptors roped in by the government.

Here's all you should know about the statue: