BJP & Tripura: What Explains the Saffron Exodus Ahead Of State Elections?

The saffron party can claim that the MLA for a long time has himself disassociated from the party and his leaving would have no effect on the party's prospects. However, it can’t be denied that this defection, coming after high-profile Hanghsa's exit, puts the party on the back foot in the hills.

The Karbook assembly seat, a reserved one for the Scheduled Tribes, was won by Burba Mohan on the saffron party’s ticket in the 2018 state Assembly elections by a slim margin of 2.53 percent, defeating CPI(M)’s Priyamani Debbarma. And now, with the MLA also going Motha’s side, the arithmetic of this seat becomes difficult for the party in the upcoming Assembly elections.

On the other hand, Dhananjay Tripura as the IPFT (NC) candidate from the NDA won the Raima Valley (ST) seat in the 2018 polls by fetching 47.25 percent votes. He defeated CPI(M)’s Lalit Mohan Tripura, who bagged 42.39 percent votes.