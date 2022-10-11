Tripura: How 4 Trans Persons Were Attacked by Mob at Agartala Durga Puja Event

A verbal confrontation between the two groups led to a physical altercation, wherein the four people from the transgender community were overpowered by the crowd and beaten up.

Videos from the incident showed members of the crowd pulling a trans person by their hair, as others from the mob filmed the incident and cheered on the assaulters.

In another video, a woman can be seen beating the same trans person with a sandal, after which the person who is being assaulted and two of their friends can be seen retreating to the women's restroom.