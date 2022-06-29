Tripura Bypoll Results: A Boost for BJP, but There's Also a Warning

BJP’s margin indeed got reduced here in comparison to the 2018 state elections when the saffron party’s candidate Ashish Saha, who was the candidate of Congress this time, got 61.95% votes. In comparison to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, it, however, seems that BJP has been almost able to retain its vote share.

This is in contrast to the three other constituencies where the BJP’s vote share got reduced by 5 to 10% in comparison to the 2019 polls. That a chief minister was the candidate gave a clear edge to the BJP in a traditional Congress bastion.