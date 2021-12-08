'Crashed into Tree, Caught Fire': Eyewitnesses of IAF Copter Crash in TN Recall
Rescue workers and people said that most of the persons were charred beyond recognition after the crash.
Krishnaswamy was standing outside his home when he heard something approaching from the sky.
"As the helicopter was descending, it caught fire. It crashed into a big tree here and smoke immediately engulfed the area. Then the entire chopper caught fire. I immediately called a boy in the neighbourhood. He called the police and the fire department," he said.
Krishnaswamy was the first eyewitness who was near the accident site where an Indian Air Force helicopter, that had Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on board, crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday, 8 December. The locals were the first to rush to the accident site to attempt to rescue those on board.
The Indian Air Force has confirmed that CDS General Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others have died in the carsh.
'Bodies Charred Beyond Recognition'
"I saw a person in flames. He was first standing and then he fell. Then I saw three or four other people who were fully charred. I got really scared and left the place."Krishnaswamy, Resident
The Chief of Defence Staff and 13 others were travelling from Sulur IAF Station in Coimbatore Defence Services Staff College in Wellington.
As soon as the authorities were informed of the crash, the Army, police and fire and rescue personnel rushed to the site.
Another Eyewitness Speaks
Ramachandran, another eyewitness, had started his duty at 10 AM on Wednesday at the Wellington Gymkhana helipad in Coonoor. He was assigned the duty of being at the helipad at around 12 noon when the copter was expected to land.
"We were told the copter had taken off but even at 12.20 PM the helicopter didn't reach. After waiting for over half an hour, we got to know that the copter had met with an accident. We immediately rushed to the site," he said.
"We had to hike for two kilometres because the accident happened in the forest. We were able to rescue two persons. One had suffered 95 percent burns and another 45 percent burns. We couldn't ascertain the condition of the other persons."Ramachandran, Fire & Safety Personnel
Most of the persons were charred beyond recognition, he added.
