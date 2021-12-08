IAF Chopper Crash: CDS Rawat Among Those On-Board, Rajnath to Brief Parliament

An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his staff and family members as well as other senior officials on-board, crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday, 8 December.

While PM Narendra Modi icalled for an urgent meeting over the crash, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to brief the Parliament shortly.

The chopper crashed after having taken off from Sulur in Nilgiris, while it was heading to Wellington base.

Sources told The Quint that at least three people have died in the crash. A further three people have been rescued so far and a search and rescue operation is underway for the others.