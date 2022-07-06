New TVS Ronin 225 Scrambler Launching Today, Check Price and Specs Here

TVS Motor Company is ready to launch the Ronin 225 in India today, 6 July 2022. Recently, images of the TVS Ronin 225 are being shared on the internet and they tell how the bike looks.

Earlier, it was expected that the Zeppelin cruiser production version would be launched under the nameplate of ‘Ronin’, but the bike is a Scrambler-oriented version from the two-wheeler manufacturer. As per the reports, the motorcycle will be based on the Apache RTR 200 4V but obviously with a few changes.

Let us have a look at the features, design and price of the TVS Ronin 225 Scrambler launching today.