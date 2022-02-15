ADVERTISEMENT

Husqvarna Vektorr: Know What to Expect From the Bajaj's Second Electric Scooter

The Husqvarna Vektorr is to be manufactured by Bajaj Auto in India. Know about the Expected design specifications

Shivangani Singh
Published
Car and Bike
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Know details about the Husqvarna Vektorr </p></div>
i

Husqvarna is a Swedish company that manufactures premium quality two-wheelers and is all set to manufacture its first ever electric scooter—Vektorr.

Husqvarna's Vektorr will be manufactured in India by Bajaj Auto which is a partner of Pierer Mobility, owner of KTM and Husqvarna. The Swedish company had unveiled the electric scooter as a concept model in May 2021 and is going to enter the production.

Though there is enough time before it makes its entry into the market, here are a few details about the electric scooter.

Also Read

Ola to Begin Deliveries of S1, S1 Pro Electric Scooters from 15 December

Ola to Begin Deliveries of S1, S1 Pro Electric Scooters from 15 December
ADVERTISEMENT

Husqvarna Electric Scooter: Details 

Design

  • The electric scooter, Vektorr was showcased with a radical styling during the time of unveiling. The production model will be released in a more civilized way.

  • Since it is being manufactured by Bajaj Auto, it can be similar to Bajaj Chetak and is expected to have enough storage capacity for the riders.

Features

  • It is expected to have a variety of premium features

  • LED Lighting package

  • Digital instrumental cluster

  • Anti-theft alarm

  • Reverse mode

  • Cruise control

Powertrain

  • Similar to that of Bajaj Chetak

  • 5.4 kWh brushless DC motor

  • 3 kWh lithium-ion battery pack

  • The scooter will run up to 95 km in a single charge

  • Top speed is expected to be 70 kmph

  • Multiple riding modes

Brake and suspension

  • Front disc brake

  • Rear drum brake

  • Single Sided Front fork

  • Rear monoshock Positioned laterally

Also Read

Yamaha EMF Electric Scooter to Launch in March 2022: Check Specifications

Yamaha EMF Electric Scooter to Launch in March 2022: Check Specifications

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×