TVS Raider 125 Launched in India: Check Price and Features
The 125cc TVS Raider will be available at a starting price of Rs 77,500 (ex-showroom).
TVS Motor Company on Thursday, 16 September, launched its new motorcycle 'TVS Raider'. The new motorcycle comes with a 125cc engine.
"We are happy to add a new global motorcycle platform to our portfolio with the TVS Raider, which is designed for the young, digitally native Gen Z. True to its target segment, it is equipped with cutting-edge in vehicle and connected technology," said KN Radhakrishnan, Director & CEO, TVS Motor Company.
TVS Raider: Price in India
The 125cc TVS Raider will be available at a starting price of Rs 77,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi) with drum brakes variants. Whereas, the disc brake variant is priced at Rs 85,469 (ex-showroom).
TVS Raider: Features
Design
TVS Raider comes with a sporty design with 'strong and sculpted tank profile'. Moreover, it sports distinctive headlamp and tail-lamp.
It comes in four colour variants: Striking Red, Blazing Blue, Wicked Black and Fiery Yellow.
Performance
TVS Raider comes with a 124.8 cc air & oil-cooled 3V engine. As per the official information, it "churns a maximum power of 8.37 kW @ 7,500 rpm and torque of 11.2 Nm @ 6,000 rpm".
It comes with 5-step adjustable mono-shock suspension, and low friction front suspension.
The 125cc motorcycle sports a split seat, 5-speed gearbox and 17-inch alloy wheels.
It comes with a reverse LCD digital speedometer with ride modes
It also comes with an optional 5-inch TFT cluster with 'TVS SMARTXONNECTTM' variant, which offers Bluetooth connectivity and Voice Assist.
The motorcycle will run on two ride modes: Eco and Power
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.