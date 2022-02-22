YouTube Announces 'Live Rings' Similar to TikTok for Creators

YouTube, the video-streaming platform owned by Google, has now come up with a new feature that is pretty similar to TikTok. The feature can help followers understand when a channel is going live on the platform.

The new feature will help users spot their favourite channels when they go live. The brand new update will display a ring on the profile picture of the creator along with the word 'live' written on the channel.

This will notify users when the creator goes live on YouTube.

TikTok also has the feature where it displays a ring on a creator's profile picture whenever they go live, thus notifying the users about it. The feature has been quite appreciated by TikTok users.