Here’s How to Record WhatsApp Audio Calls in Android & iOS Devices
WhatsApp does not natively support recording calls on either its mobile or desktop versions.
While the audio call feature and its quality are pretty good on WhatsApp, the only issue is that it does not natively support recording calls on either its mobile or desktop versions.
Many of the best methods for recording a WhatsApp call are fairly straightforward, so let’s take a look at a few now:
Note: Recording phone calls is not necessarily legal, please make sure to seek permission from everyone else in the call before you start recording.
How to record WhatsApp Calls on android devices?
One of the best options for recording a WhatsApp voice call is the 'Record WhatsApp calls' app, which is readily available from the Google Play Store. Here's How to record WhatsApp calls on Android devices:
- Go to Google Play store and search for 'Record WhatsApp Calls'
- Install the application
- Follow the instructions and give the app permission to access calls, contacts, storage, microphone, and others
- Enable App 'Accessibility' Setting. The app will now automatically record all your conversations and you will also be able to upload them to your Google Drive.
How to record WhatsApp Calls on iOS devices?
Apple makes WhatsApp recording much easier, by simply using the screen recording feature. However, this feature is only available for iOS devices with a software version of iOS 11 and later. Here's how to record WhatsApp calls on iOS devices:
- Open Settings on your phone
- Go to Control Center and click on Customise
- Tap the 'Plus' icon beside 'Screen recording'
- Now, swipe up to access the control center and tap 'record icon' followed by Microphone to record any WhatsApp calls.
