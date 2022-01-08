Twitter, Youtube Handles Posting 'Fake & Inciting' Content Suspended: Govt
73 Twitter handles, 4 YouTube content pages, and one Instagram account have been suspended.
Minister of State for IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Saturday, 8 January said that the government had identified and suspended Twitter, Youtube and Facebook handles for circulating “fake and inciting” content.
"Owners of these accounts are being identified for action under the law," the minister tweeted, adding that these social media platforms will be reviewed on their due diligence.
According to a report by PTI, one Instagram account, four YouTube content pages, and 73 Twitter handles have been identified and suspended till now.
On Friday, Chandrasekhar had responded to a tweet apprising him of a "very violent video that features the PM", which had reportedly been in the public domain since December 2020.
“On the job. @GoI_MeitY takes its responsibility to keep Internet Safe and Trusted and Intermediaries accountable for the content and due diligence very seriously," the minister wrote back, responding to the tweet.
Meanwhile, as per officials, the Delhi Police registered a case after a morphed video of a cabinet committee meet surfaced online, wherein some people tried to depict that as a meeting against the Sikh community, PTI reported.
Some derogatory posts targeting Hindu women were also reportedly uploaded.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.