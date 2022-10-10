Wordle 479 Answer Today: Check Hints, Clues, and Solution for 11 October 2022
Wordle 479 word of the day: The answer for Tuesday, 11 October 2022 is mentioned towards the end for the players.
Excited to solve Wordle 479 answer today, on Tuesday, 11 October 2022?
We are here to help you out with the puzzle. Keep reading if you want to get the score for Tuesday. You can read till the end to know the solution for 11 October. Before starting to solve the puzzle, every player must know all the rules properly. They should go to the official website of the New York Times to solve the puzzle for Tuesday.
Wordle 479 answer today, Tuesday, 11 October 2022 is not a difficult one. Players can find the solution within a few chances. However, one should remember that they have limited chances to solve the puzzle so everyone should be careful. Each player will get only six chances to solve a five-letter word of the day, no matter how difficult it is.
The ones who are unable to solve the puzzle within six chances, have to come back the next day to find the answer and get the score. Nobody wants to break their score streak so they look for online help on various platforms.
We help our readers daily with hints and clues. One can go through the hints for Tuesday as well if they are unable to guess the solution.
Wordle 479 Hints and Clues Today: 11 October 2022
Wordle 479 hints and clues for today, Tuesday, 11 October 2022 are mentioned here for the readers:
Hint 1: The word of the day begins with the alphabet V.
Hint 2: The answer for Tuesday ends with the letter D.
Hint 3: The word of the day has two vowels so try to guess them first.
Hint 4: All the alphabets in the word are different from each other so use your limited chances carefully.
These are all the hints for today. Now, we will state the final solution for those who are stuck in the online web-based word game.
Wordle 479 Word of the Day: 11 October 2022
Even though the answer for today is simple, we do not want our players to take any risks.
Wordle 479 word of the day today, on Tuesday, 11 October 2022 is stated below:
VALID
Keep following this space daily if you are a Wordle fan and want to guess the right answers.
