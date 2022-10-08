Wordle 476 Answer on Saturday, 8 October – Hints & Clues To Solve the Puzzle

Excited to solve the Wordle puzzle today? Here we come again to help our dedicated Wordle players who are excited to know the answer to Wordle 476 on Saturday, 8 October 2022. We would like to inform our daily Wordle game players that the Wordle answer today is not an easy word and might be difficult to guess without proper hints and clues.

The exciting game Wordle developed by Josh Wardle comes up with a difficult and uncommon word every day and today is no different. So, let us start helping our daily Wordle players who are stuck at Wordle 476 level.

Every day, we come up with great hints and clues for our Wordle players to help them solve the puzzle. Today also, we have some awesome hints and clues for Wordle 476 for Saturday, 8 October 2022, let us see what they are.