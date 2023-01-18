WhatsApp To Allow Chat History Transfer From Old Android Devices, Check Details

The Meta-owned instant messaging application, WhatsApp has good news for Android users. WhatsApp is working on a new feature so that it is easier for users to transfer their chat history from old devices to new Android devices. It is important to note that the popular messaging app already allows users to transfer old chats to their new devices but the process is extremely complex for everyone. It is trying to make the steps easy for the users.

The latest details suggest that the feature to transfer chat history from old devices is still in development. However, it is believed that WhatsApp will start rolling out the feature in the coming months. Once the feature is rolled out for all users, one can easily transfer their chat history without worrying about losing any important information in the process.