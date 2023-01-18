WhatsApp To Allow Chat History Transfer From Old Android Devices, Check Details
WhatsApp chat history transfer feature: Know all the latest details about this new feature here.
The Meta-owned instant messaging application, WhatsApp has good news for Android users. WhatsApp is working on a new feature so that it is easier for users to transfer their chat history from old devices to new Android devices. It is important to note that the popular messaging app already allows users to transfer old chats to their new devices but the process is extremely complex for everyone. It is trying to make the steps easy for the users.
The latest details suggest that the feature to transfer chat history from old devices is still in development. However, it is believed that WhatsApp will start rolling out the feature in the coming months. Once the feature is rolled out for all users, one can easily transfer their chat history without worrying about losing any important information in the process.
Here is everything you should know about the new feature that is being rolled out by WhatsApp. To know more, you have to stay alert and wait for the official announcements to be made by the messaging platform.
WhatsApp Old Chat History Transfer: Details
With the help of the new feature, one can transfer their chat history to a new Android device without using Google drive. This feature provides more authority over migrating chats and messages.
As of now, the information we have about the new feature is from WABetaInfo, which is a website that tracks WhatsApp and its new developments.
According to the details, the Meta-owned messaging platform will allow users to transfer their chat history from old devices to new ones by scanning QR codes. This will make it easier to transfer the entire chat history.
The QR code will be available on the new Android device and users need to scan it. After scanning the code, the chat history will be migrated to the new Android device in some time.
It is important to note that the chat transfer feature is currently being developed by WhatsApp so the release date has not been announced yet. Soon, users will get good news if the messaging platform is able to work on the feature correctly.
These are all the details we have for now. To know more, you have to wait for the official announcements to be made.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto and tech-news
Topics: WhatsApp Whatsapp feature
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.