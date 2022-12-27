WhatsApp To Stop Working After 31 December on Old Devices; Latest Details Here

WhatsApp is a popular instant messaging application that is a favourite among millions of users. However, it is important to note that all older devices might not support WhatsApp all the time.

The online messaging application is introducing new features and updating itself often. With more new features being introduced by the platform, some older and outdated smartphones might lose WhatsApp support after 31 December 2022. It is important to know in detail about this new development and stay updated.

One must know about the list of smartphones that will not support WhatsApp after 31 December. The devices include some Android smartphones by Samsung, Huawei, and other brands. It also includes a few Apple iPhone models. You should take a look at the list of old devices and see if you are using one of them.