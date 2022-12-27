ADVERTISEMENT

WhatsApp To Stop Working After 31 December on Old Devices; Latest Details Here

WhatsApp Support: Know the list of smartphones that will lose WhatsApp access after 31 December 2022.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Tech News
2 min read
i

WhatsApp is a popular instant messaging application that is a favourite among millions of users. However, it is important to note that all older devices might not support WhatsApp all the time.

The online messaging application is introducing new features and updating itself often. With more new features being introduced by the platform, some older and outdated smartphones might lose WhatsApp support after 31 December 2022. It is important to know in detail about this new development and stay updated.

One must know about the list of smartphones that will not support WhatsApp after 31 December. The devices include some Android smartphones by Samsung, Huawei, and other brands. It also includes a few Apple iPhone models. You should take a look at the list of old devices and see if you are using one of them.

It is important to note that most of the devices in the list are extremely old so there are chances that users have upgraded their smartphones. However, taking note of the devices will be helpful and you should know which phones will not support WhatsApp after the mentioned deadline.

WhatsApp: List of Smartphones That Will Lose Access

Here is a list of all the old smartphones that will not support WhatsApp after 31 December 2022:

Apple: Apple iPhone 5 and Apple iPhone 5C

Huawei: Ascend D, Ascend D1, Ascend D2, Ascend P1, Ascend Mate, and Ascend G740

LG: Enact 2, Lucid 2, Optimus 4X HD, Optimus F3, Optimus F3Q, Optimus F5, Optimus F6, Optimus F7, Optimus L2 II, and Optimus L3 II

The list also includes Optimus L3 Dual, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L4 Dual, Optimus L5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L7, Optimus L7 II, Optimus L7 II Dual, and Optimus Nitro.

Samsung: The list of devices includes Galaxy Ace 2, Galaxy S2, Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Xcover 2, and Galaxy Core.

Sony: Xperia Arc S, Xperia Miro, and Xperia Neo L

Some other devices that are a part of the list are Archos 53 Platinum, ZTE Memo V956, ZTE Grand S Flex, ZTE Grand X Quad V987, HTC Desire 500, Quad XL, Lenovo A820, Wiko Cink Five, and Wiko Darknight ZT.

These are all the devices we know, for now, that will not support WhatsApp after the mentioned date.

