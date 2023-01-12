WhatsApp's "Forward Media With a Caption Alert" Feature Rolled - Steps To Use It
WhatsApp's "Forward Media With a Caption Alert" is now available for Android users. Important details below.
WhatsApp Forward Media With a Caption Alert: The popular messaging and calling platform 'WhatsApp' owned by Meta is rolling out a new feature "Forward Media With a Caption" according to several reports. This new feature will allow uses to share media files including photos, videos, GIFs, and documents with a caption, which can be removed as well.
The "Forward Media With a Caption" feature is currently available to the Android 2.23.2.2 update. Android users must update their WhatsApp to the latest version to use this feature.
Earlier, the WhatsApp "Forward Media With a Caption" feature was available to the iOS users only but now the Android users can also use it.
What Is WhatsApp's "Forward Media With a Caption" Feature?
As per a report by WABetaInfo, "WhatsApp wants to ensure that you are aware of this new feature by offering you the ability to remove the caption from the media before forwarding it. In our opinion, this is very important as it allows users to maintain control over the messages they send. WhatsApp is introducing an alert that informs users about the ability to forward images, videos, GIFs, and documents, with captions: it is rolling out to people that install the latest update of the app today."
Steps To Use "Forward Media With a Caption" Feature
Go to the WhatsApp application.
Open any of your chats.
Select the media file that you want to forward.
Click on the forward icon and select the contact to which you want to forward the file.
The media file will be shared along with the caption. You will get an option to remove the caption before forwarding the file.
