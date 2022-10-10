WhatsApp Premium Paid Subscription Service for Business Users - Details Here

The Meta-owned messaging and calling platform 'WhatsApp' is soon going to officially launch premium paid subscription service for business users. Currently, the service has been rolled out for beta testers users. This means that as of now only WhatsApp beta users will be able to take advantage of premium services and the associated additional features.

According to WABetainfo, "In the past, businesses could already create ads thanks to a three-step procedure but there are some improvements in tracking the performance of an ad created within WhatsApp. In fact, it seems businesses do not need to leave the app anymore in order to track an ad since in the past they had to open the Facebook app. As you probably already know, businesses can design their own ad to publish on Facebook or Instagram by creating sponsored posts and they can now be finally tracked right within WhatsApp."