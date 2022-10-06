WhatsApp Blocks Users From Taking Screenshots of 'View Once' Messages - Details
WhatsApp is releasing screenshot blocking for view once images and videos to some beta testers - WaBetaInfo.
The Meta-owned messaging platform 'WhatsApp' does everything to keep its users hooked to the platform. This time, too, it has come up with a new interesting privacy feature.
WhatsApp's new privacy feature will block users to take screenshots of photos, videos, messages, and other media that were shared as 'View Once'.
According to a report by WaBetaInfo, "WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.22.3: What's New?" the messaging platform is releasing screenshot and screen recording blocking for view once images and videos to some beta testers.
The screenshot blocking feature is a part of WhatsApp's campaign to strengthen the security and privacy of the messaging platform.
Users must remember that the 'View Once' feature of WhatsApp was launched earlier this year.
The feature allows people to share media with their contacts only for a limited time. Once the recipient opens the video, picture, or any file, it gets automatically deleted from the recipient's chat.
However, people were still able to click screenshots of the pictures and files before they were deleted and users were bothered by this.
To avoid this inconvenience, WhatsApp is going to roll out a new privacy feature soon which doesn't allow recipient's to click screenshots of media sent as 'View once' under any circumstances.
Once the feature will be available for all WhatsApp users, people would be able to see a pop-up notifications as 'Screenshot Blocked' or 'Screen Recording Blocked' if someone tries to take a screenshot or record media sent as 'View Once'.
The main purpose of this feature is to make the WhatsApp experience user-friendly and to ensure that users have control over everything they share via the messaging platform.
List of Upcoming New Features of WhatsApp
Apart from the screenshot blocking feature, WhatsApp is going to introduce following new features soon according to WaBetaInfo.
1. WhatsApp Polls.
2. Preventing disappearing messages to disappear.
3. Creating a link to join call like Zoom, Google Meet, and others.
4. Moving the privacy section to the root.
5. WhatsApp Premium for business accounts.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto and tech-news
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.