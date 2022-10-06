WhatsApp Blocks Users From Taking Screenshots of 'View Once' Messages - Details

The Meta-owned messaging platform 'WhatsApp' does everything to keep its users hooked to the platform. This time, too, it has come up with a new interesting privacy feature.

WhatsApp's new privacy feature will block users to take screenshots of photos, videos, messages, and other media that were shared as 'View Once'.

According to a report by WaBetaInfo, "WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.22.3: What's New?" the messaging platform is releasing screenshot and screen recording blocking for view once images and videos to some beta testers.

The screenshot blocking feature is a part of WhatsApp's campaign to strengthen the security and privacy of the messaging platform.

Users must remember that the 'View Once' feature of WhatsApp was launched earlier this year.