'Tesla on My Mind 24/7': Elon Musk Reassures Investors as Shares Plummet

Elon Musk on Thursday, 19 May, said that Tesla is constantly on his mind and that he spends less than five percent of his time on Twitter acquisition, in an attempt to reassure investors that he isn't becoming distracted.

After the $44 billion Twitter deal was made public, Tesla's stock has fallen by over 30 percent, erasing one third of the electric carmaker's market value.

"To be clear, I’m spending less than 5 percent (but actually) of my time on the Twitter acquisition. It ain’t rocket science! Yesterday was Giga Texas, today is Starbase. Tesla is on my mind 24/7," he wrote in a tweet.