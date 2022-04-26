Elon Musk Finally Buys Twitter: A Timeline of the $44 Billion Takeover Saga

On Monday, 25 April, Twitter announced that it has agreed to the $44 billion takeover offer from the world's richest man Elon Musk. Once the deal is implemented, it will become a privately owned company.

At the start of the year, Musk had no stake in the social media company. Beginning January, he quietly amassed shares to become Twitter's largest shareholder.

Then, on 4 April, he put an offer on the table, which was actively rebuffed by Twitter's board. Now, weeks later, the company has inked a "definitive agreement" to sell itself to Elon Musk.

The whole saga unfolded in a matter of three months.

Here's a timeline of events leading up to the takeover: