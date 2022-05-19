Elon Musk Will Vote Republican This Time, Can 'No Longer Support Democrats'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who recently inked a $44 billion deal to buy Twitter, said on Wednesday, 19 May, that he will vote for the conservative Republican Party in upcoming United States elections as he can no longer support the Democrats.

"In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party. But they have become the party of division and hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican. Now, watch their dirty tricks campaign against me unfold," he wrote on Twitter.