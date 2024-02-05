Smartphone Launches in February 2024: Honor X9b, iQOO Neo 9 Pro; Full List Here

Several smartphones like OnePlus 12 Series, OnePlus 12R, Redmi Note 13 Series, Vivo X100 Series, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Realme 12 Series, and more were launched in January 2024. According to several online reports, different mid-range budget friendly handsets are also expected to be launched in February 2024. Some of these include iQOO Neo 9 Pro, Honor X9B, Nothing Phone (2a), Oppo F25, Vivo V30 series, Xiaomi 14 Ultra, and more.
Let us check out the complete list of all the smartphones that may be launched in February 2024 below. Each of these handsets are anticipated to offer unique features and specifications to intrigue the dedicated users.
Smartphone Launches in February 2024:
Following is the list of smartphones that are expected to be launched in February 2024.
1. iQOO Neo 9 Pro: This smartphone is confirmed to be launched in India on 22 February 2024. The pre-orders for this flagship smartphone will commence in the country from 8 February on Amazon and the official website. iQOO Neo 9 Pro flagship smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It is a perfect fit for immersive gaming, and will flaunt a premium leather finish design. The handset will be equipped with a unique squircle camera system including 50 megapixel night vision camera and 8 megapixel ultrawide camera. Check all features and specifications of iQOO Neo 9 Pro here.
2. Honor X9B: This smartphone is expected to be launched in India on 15 February 2024. Although the company has not confirmed the exact features and specifications of the handset, some of the expected ones are:
6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.
Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor.
Camera system includes 108MP main camera + 5MP ultra-wide-angle sensor + 2MP macro lens. There may be a selfie camera of 16MP on the front.
5,800mAh with 35W fast charging capacity.
The price may range from Rs 25,000 to 30,000.
3. OPPO F25 5G: The exact launch date of OPPO F25 5G is not known yet. However, online reports suggest that the handset will be unveiled in the country in February 2024 as a rebranded version of OPPO Reno 11F. As per online leaks and tips, following is the list of expected features and specifications of OPPO F25.
Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7050.
6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz.
The camera system includes OmniVision OV64B main camera, 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide sensor, 2MP macro camera, and a front camera of 32MP.
The handset may be unveiled with a storage variant of 8GB RAM + 256 GB.
5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging capacity.
The price of OPPO F25 is unknown yet.
4. Vivo V30 series: The smartphone is anticipated to be launched in February, however, the exact date is not known yet. Two handsets may be revealed in the upcoming Vivo V30 series including Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro. Features and specifications of Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro are given below.
Features and Specs of Vivo V30
6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz display.
Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC.
16GB RAM + 512GB storage.
5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging capacity.
Camera system includes 50MP OmniVision OV50E OIS sensor, 8MP ultra-wide OmniVision OV08D10 sensor, and 50 MP selfie camera.
Features and Specs of Vivo V30 Pro
6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz display.
Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9200+.
16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant.
5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging capacity.
50MP Sony IMX920 OIS sensor, 50MP Samsung JN1 ultra-wide camera, 12MP 2x telephoto portrait lens, and 50MP selfie camera.
5. Nothing Phone (2a): This handset is expected to be launched in India on 27 February 2024 at the Mobile World Congress (MWC). Following are some of the expected features and specifications of Nothing Phone (2a) in India.
A 6.7-inch AMOLED 120Hz display.
4,290mAh with 45W fast charging capacity.
Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7200.
Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.5.
The expected price is Rs 30,000.
Available in 12GB RAM + 256GB storage.
Camera system includes 50MP Samsung ISOCELL S5KGN9 main camera, 50MP ISOCELL JN1 ultra-wide angle sensor, and 16 MP front selfie camera.
6. Xiaomi 14 Ultra: The handset is anticipated to be launched in February 2024. Xiaomi 14 Ultra will join Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro that arrived in October 2023. The exact launch date of Xiaomi 14 Ultra is not confirmed by the company. Following is the list of expected features and specifications.
Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.
A 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate.
A 5,180mAh battery with 90W wired and 50W wireless charging support.
An ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor for security.
The handset will run on Android 14 version.
Leica Summilux lens with the primary camera.
A Sony LYT-900 50MP primary camera.
A 50MP periscope telephoto lens.
A 50MP Sony IMX8-series ultra-wide angle lens.
A 50MP telephoto lens.
