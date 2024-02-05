Smartphone Launches in February 2024: Honor X9b, iQOO Neo 9 Pro; Full List Here

Several smartphones like OnePlus 12 Series, OnePlus 12R, Redmi Note 13 Series, Vivo X100 Series, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Realme 12 Series, and more were launched in January 2024. According to several online reports, different mid-range budget friendly handsets are also expected to be launched in February 2024. Some of these include iQOO Neo 9 Pro, Honor X9B, Nothing Phone (2a), Oppo F25, Vivo V30 series, Xiaomi 14 Ultra, and more.

Let us check out the complete list of all the smartphones that may be launched in February 2024 below. Each of these handsets are anticipated to offer unique features and specifications to intrigue the dedicated users.