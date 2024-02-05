iQOO Neo 9 Pro Launch Date in India: Features, Specifications, Price, and More

iQOO Neo 9 Pro will be launched in India on 22 February 2024. The pre-orders for this flagship smartphone will commence in the country from 8 February 2024 on the e-commerce platform Amazon and the official website of the company. According to the teaser images revealed by the company, the upcoming iQOO Neo 9 Pro flagship smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It is a perfect fit for immersive gaming, and will flaunt a premium leather finish design.
iQOO Neo 9 Pro will be equipped with a unique squircle camera system including 50 megapixel night vision camera and 8 megapixel ultrawide camera. Let us check out all the features, specifications, and other important details of iQOO Neo 9 below.
iQOO Neo 9 Pro Launch Date in India
iQOO Neo 9 Pro will be launched in India on Thursday, 22 February 2024.
iQOO Neo 9 Pro Pre-Booking
The pre-booking of iQOO Neo 9 Pro will start on 8 February 2024 at 12 pm.
iQOO Neo 9 Pro Offers and Discounts
Users will get a 2 year warranty, extra Rs 1000 off, iQOO cooling pad worth Rs 2499, and other exclusive offers during the launch event.
iQOO Neo 9 Pro: Features and Specifications
Ahead of the launch event, the company has revealed some of the features and specifications of iQOO Neo 9 Pro, which are mentioned below.
Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.
Available in two storage variants including 8GB+256 GB and 12 GB+256 GB.
Premium leather finish design with vibrant dual tone.
Squircle camera system including 50MP Sony IMX920 primary sensor with support for OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens.
8GB RAM + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB storage options.
5,160mAh battery with 120W fast charging capability.
Two year extended warranty.
iQOO Neo 9 Pro Price in India
Although the company has not revealed the exact price of iQOO Neo 9 Pro in India, it is expected that the handset may be sold around Rs 40,000. Check this space regularly for the latest updates.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)