iQOO Neo 9 Pro Launch Date in India: Features, Specifications, Price, and More

iQOO Neo 9 Pro will be launched in India on 22 February 2024. The pre-orders for this flagship smartphone will commence in the country from 8 February 2024 on the e-commerce platform Amazon and the official website of the company. According to the teaser images revealed by the company, the upcoming iQOO Neo 9 Pro flagship smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It is a perfect fit for immersive gaming, and will flaunt a premium leather finish design.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro will be equipped with a unique squircle camera system including 50 megapixel night vision camera and 8 megapixel ultrawide camera. Let us check out all the features, specifications, and other important details of iQOO Neo 9 below.