Redmi Note 12 4G Launch Date in India Revealed: Features, Specs, Color, and More
The Redmi Note 12 4G will arrive in India on 30 March 2023. Check details here.
The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has recently confirmed the addition of a new smartphone Redmi Note 12 4G to the Redmi Note 12 series in India.
Xiaomi introduced the Redmi Note 12 series in the country in January. The series consisted of three variants including Redmi Note 12 (5G), Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus.
The upcoming Redmi Note 12 4G is likely to arrive in India on 30 March 2023. The handset is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 685 SoC.
Let us read about the Redmi Note 12 4G launch date in India, key features, specs, design, color, and other important details.
Redmi Note 12 4G Launch Date in India
The Redmi Note 12 4G will be launched in India on 30 March 2023.
Redmi Note 12 4G India: Key Features and Specifications
Here is the list of key features and specs that may be available in the forthcoming smartphone Redmi Note 12 4G.
Powered by Snapdragon 685 SoC.
A 120 HZ Super AMOLED display.
A punch hole in the center for selfie camera.
A triple camera setup on rear side.
Packed with a 5,000 mAh battery along with 33W charging.
Equipped with a 3.5mm headphone jack on the top side along with an IR blaster.
According to the teaser shared by the company, the smartphone will arrive with a glittery pattern on the back side. There may be two color variants, however the exact details are awaited.
