Redmi Note 12 Turbo Launch Date Revealed; Check Design and Specs Here
Redmi will launch the Redmi Note 12 Turbo in China on 28 March, Check specs and design here.
Redmi announced about the launch of the Redmi Note 12 Turbo yesterday. They confirmed that the smartphone will be launched on 28 March in China. This will be first smartphone to feature the Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 chipset. The company had also released a poster yesterday that revealed the additional information about the phone.
Redmi claimed that the Redmi Note 12 Turbo’s bezels are slimmer than those of the iPhone 14 and even the new posters indicates that the Note 12 Turbo has ultra-thin bezels on all four sides, with the side bezels measuring 1.95mm, the top bezel measuring 1.42mm, and the chin measuring 2.2mm.
The teaser poster shows that the Note 12 Turbo is available in white and silver finish. You will be able to spot three camera cutouts on the back with a 64MP main unit. The phone is supported by dual speakers, USB-C port and an IR blaster on top as well as a headphone jack.
The new Note 12 Turbo features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate
It will sport a 50MP main camera.
The Redmi Note 12 Turbo’s OLED panel will take up 93.4% of its space.
The device will come equipped with a metallic frame instead of a plastic one.
The Redmi Note 12 Turbo weighs 191 grams and is just 7.9mm thin.
It comes with a 5,000mAh battery and supports 67W fast charging, as confirmed through its 3C certification.
The smartphone will offer 1.3 days of battery life.
The phone might come with a fingerprint scanner under the screen.
The posters show that the device is equipped with a 64-megapixel triple camera setup, dual stereo speakers, a 3.5mm audio jack, and an IR blaster.
The device is expected to feature a 6.67-inch OLED FHD+ 120Hz display, a 16-megapixel front camera, and a 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel triple camera unit.
It will come with up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It will run on MIUI 14-based Android 13 OS.
