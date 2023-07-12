Nothing Phone (2) Launched in India: Sale Date, Features, Specs, and Price

Nothing Phone (2) has been finally unveiled in the country with amazing features and specifications. The smartphone is an upgraded version of its predecessor Nothing Phone (1). The starting price of the handset is Rs 44,999 and it will be available on sale on the e-commerce platform Flipkart.
Prior to the official launch event, the company had already confirmed some features and specs of the Nothing Phone (2). Let us read about the sale date, features, price, specs, design, and other details of the recently launched Nothing Phone (2) handset below.
When Was the Nothing Phone (2) Launched in India?
The Nothing Phone (2) was launched in India on Tuesday, 11 July 2023.
When Will Be Nothing Phone (2) Available for Sale in India?
The Nothing Phone (2) will be available for sale in the country from 21 July 2023 on Flipkart.
Nothing Phone (2): Confirmed Features and Specifications
Here is the list of confirmed features of Nothing Phone (2) that recently made debut in India.
A Glyph design.
Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.
A 6.7-inch display OLED LTPO display.
Protected by Gorilla glass on both front and back side.
Runs on OS 2.0.
Dual camera set up including 50 megapixel primary Sony IMX890 sensor and 50 megapixel ultra-wide camera.
A 32 megapixel Sony IMX615 sensor front camera.
4700 mAh battery.
Available in three storage variants including 8GB/128 GB, 12GB/128 GB, and 12GB/256 GB.
What Is the Price of Nothing Phone (2) in India
The starting price of Nothing Phone (2) is Rs 44,999 (8GB RAM/128 GB). The price of 12GB/128 GB variant is Rs 49,999 and the price of 12GB/256 GB variant is Rs 54,999.
