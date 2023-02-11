Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today: Win Rewards & Gifts on 11 February 2023

Registered players should claim the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Saturday, 11 February 2023, soon from the redemption website. You should go to reward.ff.garena.com and claim any one of the codes from the list. Remember that the redemption codes for Saturday will stay active for twenty-four hours only. You should claim any one of the MAX codes from the list before new codes are updated. All registered players will win gifts if they claim the codes on time.

