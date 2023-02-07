ADVERTISEMENT

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today: How To Claim Rewards on 7 February 2023

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes: Claim the codes from reward.ff.garena.com on Tuesday, 7 February.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today: How To Claim Rewards on 7 February 2023
If you are looking for the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Tuesday, 7 February 2023, this is the right place for you. The redeem codes for Tuesday are already updated on the official website of the game for registered players to claim and win free gifts. The website that players should visit to check the codes for today is reward.ff.garena.com. One can also go through the rules of the multiplayer battle royale game on the website.

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes today, Tuesday, will help you to win free gifts and weapons that you can use to fight against your enemies. You can claim any one of the codes from reward.ff.garena.com that is active today. Remember, the MAX redeem codes are distributed on a first-come-first-serve basis. You have to claim them quickly.

All players in India should note that the original Garena Free Fire version is banned by the government. Players can only download Garena Free Fire MAX, however, the registration details remain the same.

Garena Free Fire and Free Fire MAX have the same server so players who had registered earlier do not need to create new accounts. The redemption website is also the same for both versions.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today: 7 February 2023

Let's take a look at the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes list for today, Tuesday, 7 February, here:

  • U8S4-7JGJ-H5MG

  • FFIC-JGW9-NKYT

  • FF9M-J31C-XKRG

  • FFCO-8BS5-JW2D

  • FFAC-2YXE-6RF2

  • FFIC3-3NTE-UKA

  • ZZAT-XB24-QES8

  • FGN9-QQS-V31XZ

  • Y6AC-LK7K-UD1N

  • ZRJA-PH29-4KV5

  • 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9

  • X99T-K56XD-DJ4X

  • FVGE-4FGCT–GVXS

  • FSVCD-EYIY-8URDT

  • FF2VH-BNFH-OGH

  • FBNJ-K3IVI-KBNST

  • F76Y-HGJ1U-GYTF5

  • FAGT-FQRD-E1XCF

  • FHNJ-UFGY-V6TGD

  • FJ4K-56M7-UHONI

  • FUJA-OQIU-Y2GBE

  • FRFG-TCDX-REQDF

  • FFGB-HJHU-CASQE

  • FJST1-32HS-DMJG

  • FNJH-35JIG-HTD56

  • MAX2023-REDEEM

  • FREEFIRE-MAX2023

  • B3G7A22TWDR7X

  • FF7MUY4ME6SC

  • FF10617KGUF9

  • FF119MB3PFA5

  • WLSGJXS5KFYR

  • FF11WFNPP956

  • SARG886AV5GR

  • FF11HHGCGK3B

  • WEYVGQC3CT8Q

  • 8F3QZKNTLWBZ

The redeem codes are a mix of numbers and alphabets. You have to be careful while entering the codes to win rewards and freebies today.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes, 7 February: Steps To Claim

Here are the simple steps players should know to claim the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes on 7 February 2023:

  • Visit the website - reward.ff.garena.com.

  • Click on the login page and enter your social media details such as Facebook, Twitter, etc, in the provided space.

  • The redemption page will display on your screen.

  • Enter any one of the MAX codes from the list for Tuesday into the text box.

  • Tap on the submit option once you are done.

  • Click on Ok to complete the process.

  • The rewards will be present in your in-game mail section.

