Flipkart Year End Sale 2023 Ends Soon: Offers on iPhones, Redmi 12, and More

Check out all the offers and discounts provided by the Flipkart during its ongoing Year End Sale 2023.

iPhone 14: The original price of iPhone 14 is 69,900. During the Flipkart Year End Sale 2023, users can get it at a discounted price of Rs 58,999. There is also an instant discount of Rs 500 applicable to HDFC Bank credit card holders. In addition, customers will get up to Rs 34,500 off on their old handsets during the exchange offer.

iPhone 14 Plus: During the Flipkart Year End Sale 2023, customers can purchase iPhone 14 Plus at a discounted price of Rs 67,999. The original price at the time of launch was Rs 89,900.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5: At the time of launch, the original price of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 was 1,54,999. During the sale, customers can purchase this handset at a price of Rs 1,48,999 after using the Amazon coupon of Rs 7,000. An exchange offer of Rs 44,500 is also applicable.