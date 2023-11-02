Flipkart Diwali Sale 2023 Begins Today; Get Discounts On Samsung & Apple Phones

The iPhone 14 will be available for Rs 49,999 under the Flipkart Big Diwali sale. The original price of of iPhone 14 is Rs 61,999. Flipkart also mentioned that the price will drop to Rs 54,999 without any terms, and the additional Rs 4,000 discount will be a bank discount offer and Rs 1,000 off if you claim an exchange offer. These combined offers take the price of the iPhone 14 to Rs 49,999. Even without the exchange offer, you will get the iPhone at a lower price.

The Samsung Galaxy F14 5G will also be available at a big discount as per the information on Flipkart's Big Diwali sale page. The device will cost Rs 9,990 during the sale. The C51 will be available at a discounted price of Rs 7,999. The Motorola Edge 40 and Nothing Phone (2) will be available at Rs 25,999 and Rs 33,999, respectively. The Vivo T2 Pro will be on sale for Rs 21,999, inclusive of a bank offer. The Poco X5 Pro will be at a discounted price of Rs 18,499.

The sale listing also mentions that the Samsung Galaxy F34 5G will be priced at Rs 14,999, and the Pixel 7a will cost Rs 31,499 as a part of the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2023. The Motorola Edge 40 Neo and other phones will also be available at some discounts. People can get more details about new offers and discounts on Flipkart's homepage.