Apple’s Response on Epic’s Fortnite Ban: ‘Won’t Make an Exception’

The update that Epic had released was to bypass the App Store’s payment gateway, which forces the users to make in-game purchases with Apple’s payment platform. This entitles Apple to get a 30-percent cut from all app transactions.

This policy applies only to digital items which is the reason you are able to buy physical goods from the App Store like groceries and books without having to pay the “Apple Tax.”

Google also removed Fortnite from the Google Play Store in response to Epic’s violation of its policies.

Epic retaliated with a lawsuit against both the tech giants citing anti-competitive practices. To add to this, Epic has also filed a preliminary injunction asking the courts to prevent Apple from cutting it off from the developer program.