Fortnite Fallout: Epic Games’ War Against Apple & Google Explained

American video games and software developer Epic Games has sued Apple and Google for their monopolistic and anti-competitive policies and removing its highly-rated multiplayer game Fortnite from their respective app stores.

The game was first removed by Apple citing Epic Games’ violation of Apple’s App Store guidelines. Google followed suit.

As per The Verge report, Epic Games pushed an update for Fortnite that allowed users to make in-game purchases directly from Epic’s platform and not going via Apple/Google’s payment gateways.

This prompted both Apple and Google to take action and the game was removed shortly after that.