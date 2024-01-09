5 Ways To Solve Boot Issues In Windows 10

1. Disable fast startup

One of the most problematic settings that cause slow boot times in Windows 10 is the fast startup option. This setting is enabled by default and is supposed to reduce startup time by pre-loading some boot information before your PC shuts off. This setting causes issues for a lot of people and so it must be the first setting you should toggle when you have slow boot problems.

To disable Fast Startup, you need to open Settings and browse to System > Power & sleep. And then click Additional power settings to open the Power Options menu in the Control Panel.

Further, click Choose what the power buttons do on the left side, then you'll need to provide administrator permission to change the settings on this page, so click the text at the top of the screen that reads Change settings that are currently unavailable. And now, you untick Turn on fast startup (recommended), followed by Save Changes, to disable this setting.

2. Turn off the Linux Subsystem

Windows 10 offers a full Linux terminal in addition to other shell environments like the classic Command Prompt. For the developers, it may be exciting but also can be the culprit of your boot issues. However, this feature is not turned on by default.

But to turn off the Linux shell, type Windows features into the Start Menu to open the Turn Windows features on or off menu. Scroll down to Windows Subsystem for Linux, uncheck it, and restart.

If this fixes your slow boot issues but you also need the Bash interface, you can try the new Windows terminal for another option.