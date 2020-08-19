Copy & Paste Multiple Items With Clipboard History in Windows 10
The Clipboard History option can be toggled by going to the Settings option in Windows 10.
Keyboard shortcuts have been a blessing from cyber heaven. The sole purpose of these shortcuts, as the name suggests, is to get work done quicker.
The most commonly used shortcuts on Windows OS undoubtedly have been Ctrl+C (copy) and Ctrl+V (paste) which allow a user to copy and paste a word, image, file or a document from one location to another.
But, did you know, that the ‘copy’ shortcut allows you to store multiple items on the clipboard which you can paste later? That you can permanently keep items on the clipboard and synchronise them between multiple devices?
Here’s how you can do it:
Activate Clipboard History
Windows 10 had introduced the Clipboard History option in one of its previous updates although not many are aware that such a feature exists.
What you need to make sure is that you have the October 2018 Windows 10 Update or later installed in your PC.
Here’s how you activate Clipboard History on you PC:
- Open Settings from the Start Menu and click System
- Click on the Clipboard section on the left
- Enable the Clipboard History option
- If you want to access clipboard contents across multiple devices, enable the Sync Across Devices option
Remember that you’ll have to log in via your Microsoft account on the devices you want to sync your Clipboard with.
You also have the option of erasing the Clipboard data in Settings.
Access Clipboard History
Now that you have activated the Clipboard History, you will now be able to see all the text that you have copied.
To toggle the Clipboard History, press Windows button+V. A box will open on the bottom right corner that has all the items you have copied. The floating box will show you the list of items you have copied in descending order. You can also paste these items just by clicking on them.
With this option, you will also be able to recover the text you forgot to paste but copied using the Ctrl+C command. This is possible even if you copied another text without pasting the previous item.
The Clipboard also gives you the option of deleting items.
We also found that the Clipboard History option only supports texts and not images and other documents.
