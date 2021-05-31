OnePlus Nord CE 5G: Get Gifts Worth Rs 2,699 on Pre-Order

Popular smartphone brand OnePlus is all set to launch its new smartphone OnePlus Nord CE 5G in India on 10 June 2021. The device will be an expansion in OnePlus' already popular and affordable smartphone lineup 'Nord'.

The device will launch in the company's 'Summer Launch Event', which is scheduled on 10 June. Moreover, the company also announced that customers will be allowed to pre-order OnePlus Nord CE 5G from 11 June, while the open sale will commence from 16 June 2021.

OnePlus has also mentioned that the customers who pre-order OnePlus Nord CE on 11 June will get gifts worth Rs 2,699.